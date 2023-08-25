Kewanee didn't flinch, finally repelling Sherrard 28-21 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Kewanee a 6-0 lead over Sherrard.

The Boilermakers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Kewanee and Sherrard were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

