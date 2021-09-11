 Skip to main content
Kincaid South Fork rides to cruise control win over Galva 38-6
Kincaid South Fork rides to cruise control win over Galva 38-6

Kincaid South Fork rolled past Galva for a comfortable 38-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

The Ponies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over the Wildcats.

