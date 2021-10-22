Knoxville staggers Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op with punishing performance 46-6

Knoxville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 46-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
Knoxville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op after the first quarter.
Knoxville opened a mammoth 33-0 gap over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Blue Bullets a 46-0 lead over the Cougars.
Lede AI Sports Desk
