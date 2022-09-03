 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knoxville thwarts Aledo Mercer County's quest 32-22

Knoxville handed Aledo Mercer County a tough 32-22 loss in Illinois high school football on September 2.

The first quarter gave Knoxville a 14-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

The Blue Bullets registered a 20-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Aledo Mercer County bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 26-14.

The Blue Bullets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-6 in the fourth quarter.

