Lena-Winslow comes from behind to stop Fulton 54-32

A slow beginning couldn't deter Lena-Winslow, which shook it off to claim a 54-32 victory over Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fulton authored a promising start, taking a 12-8 advantage over Lena-Winslow at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-19 halftime margin at the Steamers' expense.

Lena-Winslow pulled to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Steamers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-8 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.