Lena-Winslow tacks win on Fulton 54-28

Lena-Winslow earned a convincing 54-28 win over Fulton in Illinois high school football on November 13.
The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow an 18-0 lead over Fulton.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 32-14 lead over the Steamers at halftime.
Lena-Winslow's determination showed as it carried a 48-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 30 , Fulton squared up on Chicago Al Raby in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.