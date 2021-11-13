 Skip to main content
Lena-Winslow tacks win on Fulton 54-28
Lena-Winslow earned a convincing 54-28 win over Fulton in Illinois high school football on November 13.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow an 18-0 lead over Fulton.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 32-14 lead over the Steamers at halftime.

Lena-Winslow's determination showed as it carried a 48-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Fulton squared up on Chicago Al Raby in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

