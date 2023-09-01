Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn an impressive 32-8 win against Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Lena-Winslow opened with a 16-0 advantage over Fulton through the first quarter.
Lena-Winslow charged to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.
Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fulton High School.
Recently on Aug. 21, Fulton squared off with Rock Falls in a football game.
