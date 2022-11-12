 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Lena-Winslow triggers avalanche over Fulton 52-14

  • 0

Lena-Winslow left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fulton 52-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 14-0 lead over Fulton.

The Panthers registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Steamers.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton squared off with November 24, 2021 at Lena-Winslow High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 29, Fulton squared off with Aurora Christian in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News