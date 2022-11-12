Lena-Winslow triggers avalanche over Fulton 52-14

Lena-Winslow left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fulton 52-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.
The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 14-0 lead over Fulton.
The Panthers registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Steamers.
Lena-Winslow charged to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
