Lena-Winslow triggers avalanche over Fulton 52-14

Lena-Winslow left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fulton 52-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 14-0 lead over Fulton.

The Panthers registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Steamers.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 52-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

