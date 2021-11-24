 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lena-Winslow's trick is no treat for Fulton 57-38
0 Comments

Lena-Winslow's trick is no treat for Fulton 57-38

  • 0

Lena-Winslow took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fulton 57-38 on November 24 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 28-14 lead over Fulton.

Lena-Winslow's domination showed as it carried a 57-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on November 13, Lena-Winslow faced off against Fulton and Lena-Winslow took on Fulton on November 13 at Lena-Winslow High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year: Zaila Avant-garde

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News