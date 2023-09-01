Lisle Benet recorded a big victory over Moline 38-7 at Moline High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Lisle Benet opened with a 14-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a massive 38-7 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lisle Benet and Moline played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.