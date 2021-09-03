Lisle Benet finds small margin for win in tilt with Moline 23-21

Lisle Benet broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Moline 23-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Maroons rallied in the final quarter, but the Redwings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Lisle Benet took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 advantage over Moline.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 10-7 intermission score.
Lisle Benet moved in front of Moline 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.