Lisle Benet finds small margin for win in tilt with Moline 23-21
Lisle Benet broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Moline 23-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Maroons rallied in the final quarter, but the Redwings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Lisle Benet took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 advantage over Moline.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 10-7 intermission score.

Lisle Benet moved in front of Moline 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

