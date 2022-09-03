Lisle Benet snatches victory over Moline 24-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Lisle Benet's direction just enough to squeeze past Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Lisle Benet darted in front of Moline 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Redwings fought to a 17-13 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Moline made it 24-21.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline squared off with September 3, 2021 at Moline High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.