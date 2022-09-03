 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisle Benet snatches victory over Moline 24-21

A tight-knit tilt turned in Lisle Benet's direction just enough to squeeze past Moline 24-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lisle Benet darted in front of Moline 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Redwings fought to a 17-13 halftime margin at the Maroons' expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Moline made it 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline squared off with September 3, 2021 at Moline High School last season. For more, click here.

