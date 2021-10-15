Marion Linn-Mar mows down Davenport Central 62-13

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked superb in beating Davenport Central, but no autographs please after its 62-13 victory on October 15 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave the Lions an 8-6 lead over the Blue Devils.
Marion Linn-Mar fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.
The Lions struck over the Blue Devils 55-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
