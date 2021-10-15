 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion Linn-Mar mows down Davenport Central 62-13
0 Comments

Marion Linn-Mar mows down Davenport Central 62-13

  • 0

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked superb in beating Davenport Central, but no autographs please after its 62-13 victory on October 15 in Iowa football.

Recently on October 1 , Davenport Central squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Lions an 8-6 lead over the Blue Devils.

Marion Linn-Mar fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.

The Lions struck over the Blue Devils 55-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News