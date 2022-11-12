 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Maroa-Forsyth takes a toll on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Maroa-Forsyth still prevailed 21-7 against Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Taylor Ridge Rockridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans opened a small 14-7 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 29, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Sterling Newman Central Catholic in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

