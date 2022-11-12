Maroa-Forsyth takes a toll on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Maroa-Forsyth still prevailed 21-7 against Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Taylor Ridge Rockridge settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Trojans opened a small 14-7 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.
Maroa-Forsyth darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
