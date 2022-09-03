Mediapolis tells Tipton "No Soup For You" in shutout 36-0

No worries, Mediapolis' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 36-0 shutout of Tipton in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Mediapolis moved in front of Tipton 14-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 22-0 points differential.

