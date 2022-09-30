Mendota scuffles before coming around to beat Sherrard 49-35

Never count out a determined team, as Mendota showed while coming back against Sherrard for the 49-35 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Sherrard authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Mendota at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 28-27 lead over the Trojans heading to the halftime locker room.

Mendota broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over Sherrard.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.