Ministry of defense: Fulton blanks Rockford Lutheran 28-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Fulton as it controlled Rockford Lutheran's offense 28-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois high school football on November 5.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense jumped in front for a 6-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Fulton charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Steamers outscored the Crusaders 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

