Minooka controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Rock Island on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minooka took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 19-7 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Minooka steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 15-0 margin in the closing period.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.