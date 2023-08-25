Moline posted a narrow 17-12 win over Carol Stream Glenbard North in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Carol Stream Glenbard North, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons kept a 10-6 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

