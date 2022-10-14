Moline barely gives Sterling a chance in blowout victory 33-21

Too much too quick, Moline opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Sterling 33-21 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.
The first quarter gave Moline a 14-0 lead over Sterling.
The Golden Warriors drew within 14-7 at the intermission.
Moline jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Golden Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Maroons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on September 30, Moline squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
