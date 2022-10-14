Moline barely gives Sterling a chance in blowout victory 33-21

Too much too quick, Moline opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Sterling 33-21 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.

The first quarter gave Moline a 14-0 lead over Sterling.

The Golden Warriors drew within 14-7 at the intermission.

Moline jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Maroons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

