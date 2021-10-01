 Skip to main content
Moline blanks East Moline United Township 41-0
A suffocating defensive performance helped Moline blank East Moline United Township 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a football game . Click here for a recap

Moline opened with a 7-0 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

Moline's offense stormed to a 24-0 lead over East Moline United Township at the intermission.

Moline took control in the third quarter with a 31-0 advantage over East Moline United Township.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

