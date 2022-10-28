Moline claims close encounter of the winning kind over DeKalb 21-13

Moline surfed the tension to ride to a 21-13 win over DeKalb for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.

Moline opened with a 7-6 advantage over DeKalb through the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a modest 14-13 gap over the Barbs at the intermission.

Moline darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

