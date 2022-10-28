Moline claims close encounter of the winning kind over DeKalb 21-13

Moline surfed the tension to ride to a 21-13 win over DeKalb for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.
Moline opened with a 7-6 advantage over DeKalb through the first quarter.
The Maroons opened a modest 14-13 gap over the Barbs at the intermission.
Moline darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 14, Moline squared off with Sterling in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.