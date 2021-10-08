 Skip to main content
Moline deals goose eggs to Galesburg in verdict 27-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Moline followed in overpowering Galesburg 27-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 24 , Moline squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.

Moline's offense jumped on top to a 20-0 lead over Galesburg at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

