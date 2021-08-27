 Skip to main content
Moline engulfs Burbank St. Laurence in flames 28-7
Moline's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Burbank St. Laurence 28-7 during this Illinois football game.

The Maroons darted in front of the Vikings 21-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Maroons fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

