Moline gets on early roll, takes victory against Hampshire 48-42
Moline started fast, and it was a good thing in a 48-42 victory where Hampshire refused to fold in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The Maroons jumped on top in front of the Whippurs 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons kept a 34-14 halftime margin at the Whippurs' expense.

Moline's leg-up showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Moline chalked up this decision in spite of Hampshire's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

