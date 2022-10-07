 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline mows down Galesburg 55-10

Moline swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Galesburg 55-10 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Moline a 14-0 lead over Galesburg.

The Maroons fought to a 42-3 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Moline breathed fire to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Moline and Galesburg faced off on October 8, 2021 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

