Moline outclasses Quincy 34-20

Moline collected a solid win over Quincy in a 34-20 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Moline a 7-3 lead over Quincy.

The Maroons' offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Quincy bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-17.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

