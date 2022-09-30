Moline overwhelms East Moline United Township 47-14

Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple East Moline United Township 47-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Moline a 6-0 lead over East Moline United Township.
The Maroons' offense steamrolled in front for a 35-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as East Moline United Township inched back to a 41-14 deficit.
The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
Last season, Moline and East Moline United Township faced off on October 1, 2021 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
