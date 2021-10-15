 Skip to main content
Monticello outlasts Goose Lake Northeast 34-14
Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense thundered to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

