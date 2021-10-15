Monticello outlasts Goose Lake Northeast 34-14

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense thundered to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
