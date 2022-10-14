Monticello rains down on Goose Lake Northeast 58-28

Monticello didn't tinker with Goose Lake Northeast, scoring a 58-28 result in the win column at Monticello High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-0 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.
The Panthers opened a massive 45-22 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.
Monticello thundered to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
