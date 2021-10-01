Monticello tackles Camanche 55-13

Monticello's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Camanche 55-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Recently on September 17 , Monticello squared up on Tipton in a football game . For more, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Monticello opened a massive 28-7 gap over Camanche at the intermission.
Monticello took charge to a 41-13 bulge over Camanche as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.