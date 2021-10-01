 Skip to main content
Monticello tackles Camanche 55-13
Monticello's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Camanche 55-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Monticello squared up on Tipton in a football game . For more, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Monticello opened a massive 28-7 gap over Camanche at the intermission.

Monticello took charge to a 41-13 bulge over Camanche as the fourth quarter began.

