 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morrison plants its flag on Port Byron Riverdale 34-14
0 Comments

Morrison plants its flag on Port Byron Riverdale 34-14

  • 0

Morrison took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Port Byron Riverdale 34-14 on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Mustangs a 28-14 lead over the Rams.

The Mustangs remained on top of the Rams through a scoreless second and third quarters.

In recent action on October 1, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie E/P on October 1 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News