Morrison plants its flag on Port Byron Riverdale 34-14

Morrison took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Port Byron Riverdale 34-14 on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave the Mustangs a 28-14 lead over the Rams.
The Mustangs remained on top of the Rams through a scoreless second and third quarters.
In recent action on October 1, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie E/P on October 1 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For more, click here.
