Morrison severs Erie E/P's hopes 25-14

Morrison dumped Erie E/P 25-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
The first quarter gave Morrison a 7-6 lead over Erie E/P.
The Mustangs fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Morrison jumped to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Morrison faced off against Orion and Erie E/P took on Manlius Bureau Valley on October 7 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For a full recap, click here.
