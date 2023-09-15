Morrison eventually beat Erie-Prophetstown 32-13 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Morrison jumped ahead over Erie-Prophetstown when the fourth quarter began 25-13.

The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

