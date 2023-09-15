Morrison eventually beat Erie-Prophetstown 32-13 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
Morrison jumped ahead over Erie-Prophetstown when the fourth quarter began 25-13.
The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.
Recently on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Kewanee in a football game.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.