Morrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-14 win against Orion in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense roared in front for a 27-7 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Morrison roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs chalked up this decision in spite of the Chargers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Morrison and Orion played in a 55-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Orion faced off against Spring Valley Hall.

