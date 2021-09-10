Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon deals goose eggs to Tipton in verdict 49-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stuffed Tipton 49-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football on September 10.
The Mustangs pulled ahead to a 42-0 bulge over the Tigers as the fourth quarter began.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-0.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 28-0 lead over Tipton.
