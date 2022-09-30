Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shuts off the power on Davenport Assumption 42-17

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport Assumption 42-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Mustangs fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
Davenport Assumption didn't give up, slicing the gap to 28-17 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Knights 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
