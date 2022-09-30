Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shuts off the power on Davenport Assumption 42-17

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport Assumption 42-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption didn't give up, slicing the gap to 28-17 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Knights 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.