Muscatine clips Davenport West in tight victory 24-18

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Muscatine nabbed it to nudge past Davenport West 24-18 on October 22 in Iowa football.
The Muskies drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Muscatine kept a 14-8 halftime margin at Davenport West's expense.
The Muskies' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 3-3 draw, which was all Muscatine needed.
In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
