Muscatine designs winning blueprint against Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Riding a wave of production, Muscatine surfed over Dubuque Hempstead 42-31 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

Muscatine opened with a 21-6 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense steamrolled in front for a 35-19 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Dubuque Hempstead clawed to within 35-25 through the third quarter.

The Muskies held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine played in a 55-14 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 16, Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

