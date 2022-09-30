Muscatine designs winning blueprint against Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Riding a wave of production, Muscatine surfed over Dubuque Hempstead 42-31 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
Muscatine opened with a 21-6 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.
The Muskies' offense steamrolled in front for a 35-19 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Dubuque Hempstead clawed to within 35-25 through the third quarter.
The Muskies held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine played in a 55-14 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on September 16, Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.