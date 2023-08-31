Muscatine posted a narrow 14-13 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Muscatine darted in front of Davenport Central 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Central responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 14-13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

