Muscatine finds its footing in sprinting past Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Davenport North 41-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 13.

The Muskies registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Muskies held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

