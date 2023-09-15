Muscatine took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dubuque Hempstead 41-21 at Muscatine High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Muscatine a 20-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mustangs made it 27-14.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Muskies and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.