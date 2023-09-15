Muscatine took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dubuque Hempstead 41-21 at Muscatine High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Muscatine a 20-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mustangs made it 27-14.
Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Muskies and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.
The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.