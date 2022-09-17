Muskegon Catholic Central escapes Fulton in thin win 7-6

Muskegon Catholic Central poked just enough holes in Fulton's defense to garner a taut, 7-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Muskegon Catholic Central darted in front of Fulton 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Steamers drew within 7-6 at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
