Muskegon Catholic Central escapes Fulton in thin win 7-6

Muskegon Catholic Central poked just enough holes in Fulton's defense to garner a taut, 7-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Muskegon Catholic Central darted in front of Fulton 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers drew within 7-6 at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.