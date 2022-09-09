Nerve-racking affair ends with Muscatine on top of Bettendorf 37-34

Muscatine surfed the tension to ride to a 37-34 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Muscatine through the end of the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 23-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 37-34.

