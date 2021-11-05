 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nerve-racking affair ends with Villa Park Willowbrook on top of Moline 30-26
0 Comments

Nerve-racking affair ends with Villa Park Willowbrook on top of Moline 30-26

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Villa Park Willowbrook didn't mind, dispatching Moline 30-26 at Villa Park Willowbrook High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 22 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Villa Park Willowbrook a 10-7 lead over Moline.

The Maroons constructed a bold start that built a 26-17 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys

Fulton blanks Chicago Al Raby 42-0

No need for worry, Fulton's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Chicago Al Raby in an Illinois high school foo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News