Nerve-racking affair ends with Villa Park Willowbrook on top of Moline 30-26

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Villa Park Willowbrook didn't mind, dispatching Moline 30-26 at Villa Park Willowbrook High on November 5 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Villa Park Willowbrook a 10-7 lead over Moline.
The Maroons constructed a bold start that built a 26-17 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.