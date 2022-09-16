 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: Solon breezes past Davenport Assumption 35-10

Solon scored early and often to roll over Davenport Assumption 35-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Solon charged to a 28-7 bulge over Davenport Assumption as the final quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Knights 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Solon and Davenport Assumption played in a 24-17 game on October 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Davenport Assumption squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a football game . Click here for a recap

