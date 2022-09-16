Never a doubt: Solon breezes past Davenport Assumption 35-10

Solon scored early and often to roll over Davenport Assumption 35-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Solon charged to a 28-7 bulge over Davenport Assumption as the final quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Knights 7-3 in the final quarter.

