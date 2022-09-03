No pain, no gain: Durant overcomes Cascade 26-13

Durant handed Cascade a tough 26-13 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
The last time Cascade and Durant played in a 32-16 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
