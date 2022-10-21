No quarter given: Davenport West puts down Muscatine 35-13

Davenport West played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Muscatine during a 35-13 beating in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Muskies' expense.

Davenport West stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Muskies outpointed the Falcons 13-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

