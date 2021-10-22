 Skip to main content
No quit here; Camanche fights back to beat Dubuque Wahlert 35-20
Camanche fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 35-20 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Camanche squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a football game . For more, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Golden Eagles, who began with a 13-7 edge over the Indians through the end of the first quarter.

Camanche's offense moved to a 21-13 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the intermission.

Camanche's edge showed as it carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

