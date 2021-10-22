No quit here; Camanche fights back to beat Dubuque Wahlert 35-20

Camanche fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 35-20 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
The start wasn't the problem for the Golden Eagles, who began with a 13-7 edge over the Indians through the end of the first quarter.
Camanche's offense moved to a 21-13 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the intermission.
Camanche's edge showed as it carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
