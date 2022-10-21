 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Liberty Liberty drums Clinton with resounding beat 42-7

North Liberty Liberty's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 42-7 in Iowa high school football on October 21.

North Liberty darted in front of Clinton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning's offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Lightning hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time North Liberty and Clinton played in a 45-13 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

